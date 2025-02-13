ETV Bharat / bharat

Hanumangarh Grim After Three Kids Die Of Unknow Virus Infection

Navneet Saxena, the head of the health department, collected samples of 17 people who came in contact with the infected and sent them for testing.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (Freepik)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 5:56 PM IST

Hanumangarh: The death of three children of an unknown virus infection in Rajasthjan's Hanumangarh has led to a grim situation in the area. A brother-daughter duo has died in Sampat Nagar Village while another child died in the Sureshia area.

A girl, infected with the same virus, has been battling for her life in a hospital in Bikaner. Doctors after examining the deceased children were shocked to see their lungs were so tight that there was a severe dearth of oxygen. The virus is mainly affecting children, doctors said.

There has been a recent spike in OPD footfalls in the district hospital, health centres and private hospitals as children are turning up with coughs, colds and fever.

Navneet Saxena, the head of the health department, collected samples of 17 people who are either living in proximity to the infected ones or have come in contact with them and dispatched them to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur for diagnostics.

"The situation is serious and we have informed it at the state level. We appeal to the general public that if symptoms like cold, cough, chills, stiffness, body pain and lack of oxygen are seen, then immediately consult a doctor. If anyone in your home or nearby area is suffering from fever, please inform in 01552-261190 or the nearest health centre," he said.

Three deaths have been reported in a week's time and the Junction Government Hospital has an OPD strength of 150-200 children while the district hospital has 350.

Prima facie, the influenza B virus infection is coming to the fore, but health department officials have expressed apprehension that there could be some other virus. The situation will be clearer after the arrival of lab reports.

