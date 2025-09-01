ETV Bharat / bharat

Hanumakonda Government Maternity Hospital Banks Mother’s Milk To Save Newborns

Hanumakonda: The initiative of the District Medical and Health Department in Hanumakonda, Telangana, to start a Human Milk Bank is proving to be a lifesaver for newborns. This Bank is ensuring that no child is deprived of the vital nutrition of mother’s milk.

This Bank was started in 2023 at the Government Maternity Hospital with the aim of collecting excess breast milk from healthy mothers and providing it to the infants in need.

Breast milk is considered to be the nectar for newborns as it provides essential nutrients and antibodies that protect the babies in their early months. Some mothers are unable to feed their babies because of various medical reasons. The Human Milk Bank ensures that such babies do not miss out on the benefits of the mother’s milk.

One such example that needs to be highlighted here is that of a mother from Lingapuram village in Chennaraopet mandal of Warangal. Palnati Karunakar and his wife Likhita had welcomed a baby girl three months ago. Likhita breastfed the child for one month and then began donating her excess milk from the second month. The milk was collected and stored with the help of a medical device. Over a period of two months, she donated nearly four litres of breast milk that was handed over to the doctors at the Hanumakonda Government Maternity Hospital last Friday.

The donated milk is given to babies whose mothers are separated from them immediately after delivery, newborns under treatment in the hospitals, premature babies with low birth weight, infants whose mothers are unable to breastfeed and babies of mothers suffering from chronic diseases.

Sources disclosed that the Hanumakonda Government Maternity Hospital provides 1.2 litres to 1.5 litres of milk daily to the newborns. Three infants below six months of age in the government nursery are also receiving this support.

Sources disclosed that the process of banking breast milk starts with making pregnant women and new mothers aware of the benefits of breast milk. If mothers are unable to produce enough milk, they are assured that donor milk will be available.