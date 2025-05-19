Hanle Dark Sky Reserve in Ladakh Is Fast Turning Into an Astro-Tourism Hotspot

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: The Hanle Dark Sky Reserve, initiated in 2020 and officially notified by the UT administration in December 2022, is fast emerging as a hub for astro-tourism in Ladakh. Last year alone, Hanle attracted over 28,000 tourists indicating a growing interest in astro-tourism.

Located within the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary, the reserve benefits from Ladakh’s unique high-altitude, low-moisture environment, making it one of the best places for astronomical observation. The dry climate and low moisture levels gives the region an exceptional sky clarity.

Dorje Angchuk, Engineer-in-charge, Indian Astronomical Observatory at Hanle, highlights the ongoing efforts to fully operationalise the reserve, including the implementation of a Light Management Plan. The project also needs essential equipment and various devices.

Astronomy Ambassadors

An integral part of the planning is community involvement and sustainable tourism. The project has trained local youths as Astronomy Ambassadors, creating new livelihood opportunities. The pastoral nomads of the region are said to be comfortable with the alternative livelihoods, such as working with the BRO or the Army. The observatory project in Changthang was discussed with them and its potential for stargazing explained. Tourists could camp near the Dark Sky area, where food services and homestays could be offered by the local community members.

Initially, many development projects in the region had faced objections from the villagers because they weren’t made in consultation with them. But in this case, the villagers supported the idea, recognising its potential. As many as 24 local youth have been trained as Astronomy Ambassadors, each of whom has been provided with a telescope, turning it into a source of income for them. They were trained in basic astronomy and telescope operations.

Yet, another unique feature of the community involvement is that out of 24 Astronomy Ambassadors 16 are women, while the rest are men. Most of them are unemployed youth seeking job opportunities. The new openings have allowed many of them to settle back in their villages now. “We trained the youths how to showcase the night sky to tourists, which created collateral benefits for the entire community,” said Dorje Angchuk.

Collaborative Efforts

The Dark Sky Reserve project became a collaborative effort between the UT Administration, LAHDC Leh, and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA). In June 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed among the UT Administration (Wildlife Department), LAHDC Leh, and IIA to formally begin the project. One major advantage was that Ladakh had recently become a Union Territory, which helped in securing funds.” Apart from stargazing, Hanle Dark Sky Reserve contributes to scientific research and astronomical observation in India. Dorje Angchuk, Engineer-in-charge said currently it has got 2–3 telescopes installed in Hanle from different institutions, including the BARC telescope.

Dorje Angchuk explains, “Our main telescope is the 2-metre Himalayan Chandra Telescope, which observes in the optical and infrared wavelength regions. We also have a 70 cm optical telescope Growth India telescope. In addition, there are collaborative initiatives with an international consortium from the University of Geneva, Switzerland.”

ISRO is also planning to install a 1-metre telescope under its NETRA project, which is aimed at space situational awareness. In Merak village, there is an ongoing project for a solar telescope.

Talking about how light pollution is being monitored and minimised in the reserve, Dorje Angchuk says, “One positive development is that villagers have begun to recognise the night sky as a natural resource that can generate income for them. A Local Area Coordination Committee called the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve Local Area Committee has been formed that includes nambardars (village heads), Astronomy Ambassadors from each village, and Institutional Observers (IOs) and staff from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA).”

An entry gate 13 km before Hanle is coming up where do’s and don’ts and general guidelines for visitors will be given. For instance, while driving at night, visitors should use low-beam headlights instead of high beam to avoid disturbing the dark sky environment. A proposal to set up a mini planetarium and a transparent dome is under consideration. Since Hanle is extremely cold, the idea is to create a space where people can sit, work, and enjoy the night sky comfortably.”

“It is important to use light wisely. Light should be used only where and when it is needed. For example, when lighting your house, the light should not spill outside, it should be blocked by curtains or other means. Experiencing the stars in a truly dark sky is a unique experience that cannot be seen just anywhere,” says Dorje Angchuk, the Engineer in Charge.

He continues, “Our logo captures it perfectly, ‘Come for the mountains, stay for the stars’. Thanks to the high altitude, starlight reaches us with minimal attenuation. Our atmosphere is free from aerosols and smoke pollution, giving us exceptional sky clarity. This is a tremendous advantage for both scientific astronomy and stargazing.”