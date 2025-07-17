'Hands Up In The Air': Delhi Court Punishes Four Accused For Contempt

New Delhi: Setting a new example of judicial proceedings, a Delhi court on Tuesday directed four accused persons to stand in the court with their hands raised in the air for the entire day after finding them guilty of contempt of court.

Judicial Magistrate Saurabh Goyal of the Dwarka District Court was hearing a 2018 complaint case, which was at the stage of pre-charge evidence.

In an order dated July 15, he said, "Despite waiting and calling the matter twice from 10 am till 11:40 am, the bail bonds were not furnished by the accused persons. For wasting the time of the court, which is in contempt of the order duly promulgated on the last date of hearing, the accused persons are hereby held guilty for contempt of court proceedings and are convicted for the offence under Section 228 (intentional insult or interruption to a public servant sitting in a judicial proceeding) of the IPC."

"They are directed to stand in the court till the rising of this court with their hands straight in the air," the magistrate added in the order, posting the matter for further proceedings on August 11.

The accused persons are Kuldeep, Rakesh, Upasana and Anand, while two other accused have passed away.

IPC Section 228 deals with obstruction of judicial proceedings with "intentional insult or obstruction of a public servant sitting in judicial proceedings". It provides that any person who intentionally insults or obstructs a public servant (such as a judge or magistrate) while he is engaged in judicial proceedings shall be punished with simple imprisonment up to six months, or a fine up to one thousand rupees, or both.