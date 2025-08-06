ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Hand-Pulled Rickshaws Against Concept Of Human Dignity’: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the use of hand-pulled rickshaws is against the basic concept of human dignity in a country like India, as it belittles the constitutional promises of social and economic justice.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai expressed its discontent over the use of hand-pulled rickshaws even after 78 years of the country's independence. The bench said people are often forced by poverty into such work but the economic compulsion could not justify degrading human labour.

The bench said 75 years after the Constitution came into force, the existence of the practice of using manual rickshaws is “inhuman” and “against the basic concept of human dignity. "To continue such human practice even after 78 years of independence and after 75 years of the Constitution being enacted and promising social and economic justice to its citizens, however, would be betraying the promise given by the people of India given to themselves," it said.

The apex court directed the Maharashtra government to stop the “inhuman” practice within six months in Matheran, a hill station thronged by lakhs of tourists in peak seasons, and switch to e-rickshaws instead. Matheran's special status was recognised by the apex court and the Ministry of Environment and Forests issued a notification on February 4, 2003, declaring the hill station and the surrounding region as an eco-sensitive zone.

"Permitting such a practice, which is against the basic concept of human dignity in a country like India, which is a developing country, belittles the constitutional promises of social and economic justice," said the bench, also comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, and ordered a complete stop on hand-pulled rickshaws in Matheran.

The bench, referring to Matheran, said there even automobiles are banned except for emergency vehicles and hand-pulled rickshaws were being used for a long time for transporting tourists and goods.

The bench made it clear that hand-pulled rickshaws will have to be phased out within six months, and also ordered laying of paver blocks from Dasturi Naka to the Shivaji Statue. It further directed no paver blocks would be laid on the internal road and the trading routes in the hill town.