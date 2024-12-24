Hand Over R G Kar Case To Bengal If You Can't Handle: IMA Tells CBI

Kolkata: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) took to the streets to mount pressure on CBI which is investigating the R G Kar rape and murder case. The IMA members were heard saying if the CBI cannot do it, it should hand over the investigation to the Bengal government.

Members of the Bengal chapter of IMA gathered in front of the CGO complex at 2 pm on Monday seeking justice for the victim. "Would the CBI be able to do it?" they shouted.

Despite a request to allow five members to the CBI office, a three-member delegation was permitted which submitted a deputation to the agency. The meeting seemed unfruitful from the dejected faces of the delegates.

The members and IMA state secretary Shantanu Sen stayed in front of the CGO complex till 4 pm.

"The CBI maintained its old track report in this case. But we have said that if you cannot, then admit your failure and hand over the investigation to the state investigative agency as they could have investigated deeper into the case and unearthed the truth in 100 days. If the CBI cannot submit the chargesheet quickly, then the IMA will gherao the CJO complex," Sen said.

Meanwhile, not only the IMA, but two other medical organisations also came out demanding justice on Monday. The Joint Platform of Doctors called for a procession from Subodh Mallick Square to Dharmatala (Esplaned), Simultaneously, a convention was called by the Medical Service Centre in Shyambazar. Representatives of junior doctors participated in all these programmes.

