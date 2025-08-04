‘Halal Obligation Violated’: Muslim Bodies Concerned Over Rotten Meat Seizure In Kashmir

Srinagar: An amalgam body of religious organisations led by Kashmir chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed serious concern over the seizure of rotten, unhygienic and allegedly non‑halal meat in Kashmir. Over 1200 kilograms of the rotten meat unfit for human consumption were discovered by authorities inside a facility at an industrial estate in Srinagar's Zakura on July 31.

“Such incidents not only greatly endanger public health but also violate the religious obligation of ensuring halal compliance in a Muslim‑majority region,” said Muttahida Majlis‑e‑Ulema (MMU), a grouping of religious organisations in Jammu & Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Police filed a case under Section 272 and 274 BNS in the concerned police station last week against Sunshine Foods for storing rotten food.

The packaged meat was transported into the Valley and was meant for supplies to commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants, said officials at the Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO).

The MMU, in a statement, said that they have a 'Halal Certification Committee' which attests meat and allied products by Islamic guidelines, urging traders, hotels, and restaurants to procure supplies only from certified and verified sources. This follows the growing doubt among residents over the packaged mutton and chicken lacking halal certification.

Kashmir has 60,000 tonnes of annual mutton consumption, with an average of 50 truckloads importing over 5000 animals from outside states daily. Estimates suggest that more than half of the supplies come from outside, with annual spending on mutton close to Rs 4000 crore. But the packaged mutton is entirely used by commercial establishments as it is sold at cheaper rates, corresponding to the live supplies.

The MMU demanded that authorities take strict action against those involved in the trade and conduct transparent investigations into the disclosure. “They (authorities) should put in place regular monitoring of slaughterhouses, cold storage facilities and supply chains to ensure both hygiene and halal standards,” they added.

The religious scholars also appealed to the public to remain cautious and prefer trusted, certified sources until confidence is restored.