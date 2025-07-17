ETV Bharat / bharat

HAL Receives First Set Of Wing Assemblies For Tejas LCA From L&T

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments, designed to undertake air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

HAL Receives First Set Of Wing Assemblies For Tejas LCA From L&T
First set of wing assemblies for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, produced by Larsen & Toubro, handed over to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2025 at 8:41 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: State-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Thursday received the first set of wing assemblies for its Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (Mk1A) programme. The wing assemblies have been produced by Larsen & Toubro. HAL Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil described it as a "testament" to years of "dedicated hand-holding and a shared commitment to excellence" by the aerospace major and the L&T.

"The HAL is working with suppliers, both large and SMEs, as an initiative towards achieving Aatmanirbharta in the aerospace and defence sector," he said.

"The HAL has effectively built a parallel aircraft structural assembly line in the private sector which will help in capacity augmentation of the LCA Tejas programme," he said.

The wing assemblies were handed over to HAL in Coimbatore. In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets for the IAF. The ministry is also in the process of procuring 97 more LCA Mk-1As at a cost around Rs 67,000 crore.

The single-engine Mk-1A will be a replacement for the IAF's MiG-21 fighters. The IAF is looking at inducting the warplanes as the number of its fighter squadrons has gone down to 31 from officially sanctioned strength of 42.

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments. It has been designed to undertake air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

New Delhi: State-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Thursday received the first set of wing assemblies for its Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (Mk1A) programme. The wing assemblies have been produced by Larsen & Toubro. HAL Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil described it as a "testament" to years of "dedicated hand-holding and a shared commitment to excellence" by the aerospace major and the L&T.

"The HAL is working with suppliers, both large and SMEs, as an initiative towards achieving Aatmanirbharta in the aerospace and defence sector," he said.

"The HAL has effectively built a parallel aircraft structural assembly line in the private sector which will help in capacity augmentation of the LCA Tejas programme," he said.

The wing assemblies were handed over to HAL in Coimbatore. In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets for the IAF. The ministry is also in the process of procuring 97 more LCA Mk-1As at a cost around Rs 67,000 crore.

The single-engine Mk-1A will be a replacement for the IAF's MiG-21 fighters. The IAF is looking at inducting the warplanes as the number of its fighter squadrons has gone down to 31 from officially sanctioned strength of 42.

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments. It has been designed to undertake air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HALTEJAS LIGHT COMBAT AIRCRAFTDEFENCEHINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LTD

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.