Hajj 2025: 'Nusuk Card' Is Mandatory; First Batch To Depart From Lucknow On April 29

Uttar Pradesh Haj Committee Secretary SP Tiwari said the pilgrims should ensure to keep the Nusuk card with them.

Hajj 2025: Hajj Committee Makes 'Nusuk Card' Mandotory; First Batch To Depart From Lucknow On April 29
Pilgrims praying before Hajj journey (ETV Bharat)
Published : April 28, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST

Updated : April 28, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST

Lucknow: A circular has been issued for the pilgrims by the Hajj Committee of India to keep the 'Nusuk Card' safe with them all the time. The first batch of the Hajj pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to depart from Lucknow Airport on April 29.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Haj Committee Secretary SP Tiwari, the pilgrims should ensure to keep the card with them.

SP Tiwari said, "The pilgrims who will not carry the Nusuk card may face problems with the local administration during their travel." Tiwari warned that pilgrims not carrying the card might face issues travelling to the holy sites, including Mecca, Medina, Arafat, Mina, and Muzdalifah in Saudi Arabia.

As many as 16,000 pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh will perform Hajj this year, as per the Haj Committee of India. The pilgrims from western Uttar Pradesh will depart from Delhi Airport, while those from other districts will fly from Lucknow Airport.

The Haj Committee has also launched the 'Haj Suvidha App 2.0', which has been made available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app offers various facilities, including flight and visa-related information, complaint redressal, medical history management, GPS guidance in Mecca and Medina, prayer times, spiritual resources, Qibla direction, and baggage tracking.

The Hajj committee has appealed to all pilgrims to keep their Nusuk card safely along with other important travel documents. The Nusuk card will serve as a government-issued identity card, which will be provided to pilgrims upon their arrival in Saudi Arabia.

One of the world's largest religious gatherings, the Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. All Muslims are required to undertake it at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially able to do so. Those in the Hajj view the pilgrimage as an opportunity to strengthen their faith, wipe out old sins and start anew.

