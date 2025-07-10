Hajj 2026: Objections Raised Over ‘Short Duration’ Pilgrimage Option In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Hajj Committee of India has begun accepting online applications for Hajj 2026 and set a deadline of July 31, 2025. This year, the ‘Short Duration’ Hajj option has been introduced for the pilgrims to choose from.
However, the new offer has sparked debate in Uttar Pradesh as many community leaders have raised concerns.
According to an official, the ‘Short Duration’ Hajj scheme will allow pilgrims to undertake a compressed 20-day pilgrimage instead of the traditional 40-day journey. It claimed that the new option is designed for those with limited time and is officially voluntary, although it will cost slightly more for the aspirants.
Former member of the Haj Committee of India (HCI), Hafiz Naushad, has expressed strong objections in a letter to the Minority Welfare Minister and the Haj Committee.
“This 20-day format should not be promoted at the expense of the traditional experience. Most people want to stay in Mecca and Medina for 40 days and worship. If they are forcibly given 20 days of Hajj, they will be deprived of real worship,” Naushad wrote.
In response, the Hajj committee officials in UP have clarified that the ‘Short Duration’ option would not be mandatory.
Uttar Pradesh Haj Committee Secretary SP Tiwari said that the change was aimed at making Hajj more accessible and addressing a decline in pilgrim numbers from the state in recent years. “For the last few years, there has been a decrease in the number of Haj pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh,” Tiwari told ETV Bharat.
He claimed that the state plans to increase publicity efforts to counter the decline. “Hajj assistance centres will be opened in every district, and religious leaders, including imams, will be encouraged to share information about the application process during Friday prayers,” Tiwari added.
Per official data, pilgrim numbers from Uttar Pradesh have dropped significantly from 28,000 in 2023 to 19,500 in 2024 and 17,120 in 2025, while the quota for UP remains at 30,000.
Tiwari said that this year the Saudi government was planning to finalise arrangements at least three months in advance, which is why we kept early application.
Applications can be submitted via the official website, https://hajcommittee.gov.in, or through the “Haj Suvidha” mobile app. Applicants must choose between Normal Hajj and Short Duration Hajj during the online form submission.
