Hajj 2026: Objections Raised Over ‘Short Duration’ Pilgrimage Option In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Hajj Committee of India has begun accepting online applications for Hajj 2026 and set a deadline of July 31, 2025. This year, the ‘Short Duration’ Hajj option has been introduced for the pilgrims to choose from.

However, the new offer has sparked debate in Uttar Pradesh as many community leaders have raised concerns.

According to an official, the ‘Short Duration’ Hajj scheme will allow pilgrims to undertake a compressed 20-day pilgrimage instead of the traditional 40-day journey. It claimed that the new option is designed for those with limited time and is officially voluntary, although it will cost slightly more for the aspirants.

Former member of the Haj Committee of India (HCI), Hafiz Naushad, has expressed strong objections in a letter to the Minority Welfare Minister and the Haj Committee.

“This 20-day format should not be promoted at the expense of the traditional experience. Most people want to stay in Mecca and Medina for 40 days and worship. If they are forcibly given 20 days of Hajj, they will be deprived of real worship,” Naushad wrote.

In response, the Hajj committee officials in UP have clarified that the ‘Short Duration’ option would not be mandatory.