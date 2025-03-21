Haj 2025: Third Instalment Deadline For Pilgrimage Approaches; Other Details

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Haj Committee has issued a notice for Haj pilgrims selected for the holy pilgrimage in 2025 asking them to deposit the third instalment of the balance of the Haj amount.

According to Circular-36 of the Haj Committee of India, the pilgrims who have deposited the first and second instalments will now have to deposit the remaining amount according to the embarkation (point of origin).

Meanwhile, for Haj pilgrims, the pilgrimage this year has become cheaper than in 2024. According to the information, in 2024, each Haj pilgrim had to spend nearly Rs 3,53,000. However, this year, the estimated expenditure on a Haj pilgrim from the Lucknow embarkation point will be Rs 3,37,000.

Process to Deposit Funds

Haj pilgrims can download the pay-in-slip from the website www.hajcommittee.gov.in. They can deposit it in the State Bank of India or Union Bank of India.

Apart from this, passengers can also pay through online mediums. The last date for depositing the third instalment has been fixed as April 3, 2025.

Adahi/Qurbani Option

Pilgrims who opt for Adahi (Qurbani) will have to deposit an additional Rs 16,600 for the third instalment. The Uttar Pradesh State Haj Committee has appealed to all Haj pilgrims to deposit the money on time so that their Haj pilgrimage process can be completed smoothly.