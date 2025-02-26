ETV Bharat / bharat

Haj 2025: Delhi Prepares To Send 16,400 Pilgrims For Holy Journey

New Delhi: Delhi will likely host the Haj pilgrims from at least 16 other states across the country as they will depart for the holy journey from the Delhi Haj Embarkation Point.

The Delhi State Haj Committee has been gearing up for the annual pilgrimage and made all the arrangements to send pilgrims from various states, including Delhi, from its embarkation point.

The committee is organising training camps also to ensure that pilgrims do not face any difficulties during their Haj journey. The first phase of training was held from February 11 to February 25 at the Haj Manzil located at Turkman Gate, where essential guidance was provided to the pilgrims. The second phase will commence after Ramadan and will be held in various parts of Delhi.

Preparations in Full Swing

President of the Haj Committee Kausar Jahan assured that all preparations are being made, taking into account the experiences from Haj 2024. “We are personally in contact with all relevant departments and agencies involved in the Haj process to ensure that all preparations are completed on time,” she said. Haj flights from Delhi will begin on April 29 and continue through to the end of May.