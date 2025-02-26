Haj 2025: Delhi Prepares To Send 16,400 Pilgrims For Holy Journey

New Delhi: Delhi will likely host the Haj pilgrims from at least 16 other states across the country as they will depart for the holy journey from the Delhi Haj Embarkation Point.
The Delhi State Haj Committee has been gearing up for the annual pilgrimage and made all the arrangements to send pilgrims from various states, including Delhi, from its embarkation point.
The committee is organising training camps also to ensure that pilgrims do not face any difficulties during their Haj journey. The first phase of training was held from February 11 to February 25 at the Haj Manzil located at Turkman Gate, where essential guidance was provided to the pilgrims. The second phase will commence after Ramadan and will be held in various parts of Delhi.
Preparations in Full Swing
President of the Haj Committee Kausar Jahan assured that all preparations are being made, taking into account the experiences from Haj 2024. “We are personally in contact with all relevant departments and agencies involved in the Haj process to ensure that all preparations are completed on time,” she said. Haj flights from Delhi will begin on April 29 and continue through to the end of May.
16,400 Haj Pilgrims to Depart from Delhi
This year, 2,900 pilgrims will depart for Haj from Delhi state. In total, 16,400 pilgrims will leave for Haj from the Delhi Haj Embarkation Point, including those from other states.
According to Ashfaq Ahmed Arfi, the Executive Officer of the Delhi State Haj Committee, the flights for Haj 2025 will be scheduled in two phases. The first phase is expected to run from April 29 to May 15, 2025, while the second phase is likely to span from May 16 to May 30, 2025.
Pilgrims from various states, not just Delhi, depart for the Haj journey from the Delhi Haj Embarkation Point. All arrangements are made by the Delhi Haj Committee to facilitate their travel.
For Haj Yatra 2024, over 16,000 pilgrims from 16 states, including Delhi, departed for the holy pilgrimage from the Delhi Haj Embarkation Point.
