H1B Visa Fee Hike Triggers IT Stock Sell-Off; Experts See Long-Term Gain For India

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Indian IT stocks took a sharp hit on Friday, September 19, in US markets, following reports that President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a hefty $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa petitions. Infosys ADR was down by 3.41 per cent, Cognizant Technology Solutions dropped close to 4.75 per cent, and Wipro Limited slipped 2 per cent during the day’s trading in the US market. The sell-off came as markets reacted to the increased financial burden on companies hiring skilled Indian professionals through the H-1B route.

The visa fee hike directly threatens the cost-effective staffing model long used by Indian IT firms for U.S. projects. With the H1B program already under policy pressure, the latest financial blow adds a new layer of uncertainty for the sector. While Indian companies have been gradually increasing local hiring in the US, the sudden spike in visa costs is expected to weigh on margins and force a strategic rethink in overseas operations.

Short-Term Pain

Experts believe the new H1B visa fee will create short-term challenges for Indian IT firms, with a potential 10 to 15 per cent fall in IT stocks. However, in the long run, it could benefit India as more skilled professionals return and US companies are forced to outsource more work to India.

Stock market expert Ambareesh Baliga told ETV Bharat that while there has already been a slight dip in some stocks, we can expect a sharper fall in IT stocks when the Indian markets open on Monday. According to him, this drop could be anywhere between 10 to 15 per cent, and if not immediately, it will definitely show within the next two to three days.

Explaining the reason behind this, he said the cost of US visas has skyrocketed, making it difficult for companies to apply for new ones or even renew the existing ones. As a result, many employees may be forced to return to their home countries.