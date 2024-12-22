Gym Trainer In Agra Poses As RAW Agent, Allegedly Rapes Canadian Woman; Case Registered

Agra: In a disturbing turn of events, a gym trainer from Agra in Utttar Pradesh has been accused of posing as a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent to sexually exploit a Canadian woman. The victim, who met the accused on a social media platform, claims she was manipulated and assaulted during her visit to India.

According to Sikandra police station in-charge inspector Neeraj Sharma, the accused, Sahil Sharma, a resident of Shastripuram, a trainer at a local gym, allegedly befriended the Canadian woman on Tinder before meeting her in Agra in March 2024. During their first meeting at a hotel, Sharma is accused of mixing intoxicants in the victim's drink, rendering her unconscious, and then sexually assaulting her. Upon regaining consciousness and protesting, the victim claims Sharma threatened her, claiming to be a RAW agent, and also spoke about marriage.

The victim, who returned to Canada, was later contacted by Sharma, who allegedly invited her back to India in August 2024, claiming he wanted to introduce her to his mother. The victim alleges that during this visit, Sharma raped her several times in Agra and Delhi. She further alleges that Sharma pressured her to delete WhatsApp conversations, claiming his connections with RAW could have serious consequences. Sharma is also accused of introducing the victim to his friend, Arif Ali, who allegedly raped her in a hotel bathroom.

The victim later discovered she was pregnant and reached out to Sharma, only to be blocked by him. She claims Sharma threatened her, saying he had the power to make people "disappear," and also threatened to post intimate photos of her online.

DCP City Suraj Rai said that a case has been registered against the accused gym trainer based on a complaint lodged by the Canadian girl. In which he is accused of raping her several times by pretending to love her. Along with this, serious allegations have also been made against the accused's friend Arif Ali.

