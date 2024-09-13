Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi's Greater Kailash, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility

New Delhi: A gym owner was shot dead by assailants on a bike in South Delhi's Greater Kailash on Thursday night. The 35-year-old victim has been identified as Nadir Shah. Nadir was hit by five bullets when he was leaving the gym around 10.45 pm. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead.

"He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his friends but was declared dead. A case under relevant sections is being registered, and further investigation is underway," the Delhi police said.

The President of the Resident Welfare Association, Rajendra Sharda, who was present at the spot, said that two youths came on a scooter and fired indiscriminately. According to him, about twelve rounds of bullets were fired. Nadir Ahmed had been running the gym on a partnership basis for six months.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said that information was received regarding firing at GK 1, adding one person was injured and taken to the Max Hospital. The police personnel on reaching the spot found some bullet projectiles and empty cartridges.

"The attackers came on a two-wheeler, fired on him and ran away. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his friends but was declared brought dead," Chauhan said. He added that the investigations are from all possible angles.

Police are investigating with the help of CCTV footage. Five police teams have been formed to solve the case. The DCP said that other information will be revealed soon. This was the fifth major incident of firing in the capital city in September.

Meanwhile, the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the incident. This is the same gang, which not only took responsibility for the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala but also threatened to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan. (With agency inputs)