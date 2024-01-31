Gyanvapi: Temples should be built at 'original' places in Kashi and Mathura, says Uma Bharti

Bhopal: BJP veteran Uma Bharti on Wednesday demanded that temples be built at the "original places" in Kashi and Mathura like Ayodhya and Hindus get the right to worship, as she hailed the Varanasi district court's order on Gyanvapi matter. The Varanasi district court has granted the family of a priest the right to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque cellar.

Hailing the court order as "sukhad" (pleasant), Bharti stated she had worshipped the idols inscribed on the walls of Gyanvapi in 1993. "After the decision of the Varanasi District Court, I would again request that like Ayodhya, the temples should be built at the original places in Mathura and Kashi and the right to worship should be given to Hindus. Hand over these places to Hindus, this is the complete solution," the former Union minister posted on her X account. Bharti also said she had proposed in Parliament in 1991 that Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi should be handed over to Hindus.

The Varanasi district court on July 21 last year directed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a "detailed scientific survey" -- including excavations, wherever necessary -- to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple was built on the remains of a temple.