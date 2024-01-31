Loading...

Gyanvapi: Temples should be built at 'original' places in Kashi and Mathura, says Uma Bharti

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 6:29 PM IST

BJP veteran Uma Bharti has called for temples to be built at the original places in Kashi and Mathura, like Ayodhya. She praised the Varanasi district court's order on the Gyanvapi matter, which granted the priest's family the right to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque cellar.

BJP veteran Uma Bharti has called for temples to be built at the original places in Kashi and Mathura, like Ayodhya. She praised the Varanasi district court's order on the Gyanvapi matter, which granted the priest's family the right to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque cellar.

Bhopal: BJP veteran Uma Bharti on Wednesday demanded that temples be built at the "original places" in Kashi and Mathura like Ayodhya and Hindus get the right to worship, as she hailed the Varanasi district court's order on Gyanvapi matter. The Varanasi district court has granted the family of a priest the right to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque cellar.

Hailing the court order as "sukhad" (pleasant), Bharti stated she had worshipped the idols inscribed on the walls of Gyanvapi in 1993. "After the decision of the Varanasi District Court, I would again request that like Ayodhya, the temples should be built at the original places in Mathura and Kashi and the right to worship should be given to Hindus. Hand over these places to Hindus, this is the complete solution," the former Union minister posted on her X account. Bharti also said she had proposed in Parliament in 1991 that Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi should be handed over to Hindus.

The Varanasi district court on July 21 last year directed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a "detailed scientific survey" -- including excavations, wherever necessary -- to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple was built on the remains of a temple.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Varanasi Court Allows Priest's Kin to Worship Deities in Gyanvapi Mosque Basement
  2. Allahabad HC Notice to Gyanvapi Mosque Committee on Plea Seeking Survey of 'Wazu Khana'

TAGGED:

Gyanvapi mosqueUma BhartiGyanvapi case

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.