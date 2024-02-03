Gyanvapi Mosque Panel Vows to Fight Battle for 'Vyas Ji' Basement till the Last Breath

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) : The Muslim side has been continuously expressing its displeasure after the order of the District Court allowing 'puja' in the basement of 'Vyas ji' in the Gyanvapi mosque complex, Varanasi. Since the order came out, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has been registering its protest in different ways.

There was heavy deployment of police force to keep vigil during the first Friday prayers at the Gyanvapi Masjid after the latest verdict. The Anjuman had called for the closure of shops, which was completely successful. After this, Mosque Committee Secretary Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani thanked his community for the united support they gave on Friday.

Along with this, Nomani has also targetted CRPF for supporting the administration including its action late at night on Friday. Maulana Abdul Nomani made the statement on behalf of the Anjuman Arrangements Masjid Committee. He has said that a force like the CRPF (Central Reserved Police Force), in which everyone had faith, was also involved in the conspiracy. Abdul Batin Nomani told his community that "we will fight this battle till our last breath and we will continue our efforts for the safety and protection of the mosque."