Gyanvapi Mosque Issue: SC Notice To Muslim Side On Plea For ASI Survey Of Area Where 'Shivling' Was found

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee on the Hindu side's plea for conducting an ASI survey of the area where Shivling was found. Earlier the apex court had ordered sealing of the area inside the mosque, where purportedly a Shivling was found in the ablution pond of the mosque during a court-mandated survey in May 2022. The Muslim side has termed it as a fountain.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice on the plea moved by the Hindu side and sought a response from the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi by December 17, 2024. The Hindu side’s plea said the area outside the sealed area, where the Shivling was found, has already been surveyed and urged the apex court to modify its previous order to allow the survey of the area where Shivling was found.

The apex court also agreed to hear the matter together with the Hindu side's plea for consolidation of all suits, pending before Varanasi trial courts, in connection with the claim of the mosque being built over the temple. The bench said it would be better to consolidate the suits before one trial court, preferably the district judge where the main suit is pending. The bench said after this is done then the high court could be the first appellate forum to reappreciate the evidence.

The bench said all the issues including the ASI survey of the sealed area and maintainability of the suits, which the Muslim Side claims to be barred under the Places of Worship Act, 1991, could be heard by the court on a weekly or fortnightly basis. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing in December.