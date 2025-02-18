ETV Bharat / bharat

Gyanesh Kumar Appointed New Chief Election Commissioner

New Delhi: In a late-night announcement by the law ministry on Monday, Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner succeeding Rajiv Kumar. Kumar is the first CEC to be appointed under a new law on the appointment of the members of the Election Commission (EC).

His term will run till January 26, 2029, days before the EC is expected to announce the schedule of the next Lok Sabha election. Vivek Joshi, a 1989-batch Haryana-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been appointed as an election commissioner.

Gyanesh Kumar Appointed New Chief Election Commissioner (PTI)

His appointment came hours after the Congress asked the government to defer its decision on the new CEC till the Supreme Court concludes its hearing on a petition challenging the composition of the selection panel.

The Congress's demand was put forth by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a meeting of the selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.

The meeting took place in the South Block office of the prime minister. Besides Modi and Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah is the third member of the selection panel.

Born on May 21, 1966, Joshi (58) will serve on the poll panel till 2031. According to law, a CEC or an EC retires at the age of 65 or can have tenure in the poll panel for six years.