'Gyaanvaapi App' To Help Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots To Develop Operation Skills

New Delhi: In a bid to provide digital knowledge to develop the operational skills of Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots and Guards, the Railways has introduced an all-in-one educational platform 'Gyaanvaapi App' to keep them updated towards new technologies.

A senior railway official of Northeast Frontier Railways told ETV Bharat, “Initially this App has been implemented in the NFR zone and if it would get success then the App will be introduced in other railway zones."

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, NF Railways told ETV Bharat, “The Gyaanvaapi App is an all-in-one educational platform designed exclusively for Railway professionals. It provides a wealth of resources to empower users with knowledge, enhance their professional growth, and ensure they stay abreast of operational guidelines and developments."

Notably, the Gyaanvaapi App is developed by Nitish Sharma, Senior Assistant Loco Pilot in coordination with Sunil Kumar, Divisional Mechanical Engineer/Power/Tinsukia.

Highlighting several issues of using the App, Loco Pilot MP Choudhary told ETV Bharat, "Thought Gyaanvaapi App has been implemented in NFR but a similar kind of App Karamyogi was introduced in several zones earlier."

“Using app-based knowledge is good but there are several issues like several staff don’t have smartphones or internet connectivity following which they are not able to use this online training. If the government wants to provide online training then it should provide App compatible devices to us," Choudhary said.

Another Loco Pilot Asima told ETV Bharat, "We have been using an app but a few days ago I got information about another online app-based training. It is a good app to get professional knowledge. I have attended this training that helped me to clear several technical points and about stations for Goods Trains.”

"The main issue related to attending this online program is that we are not provided with any specific time slot for the training so we either watch it during our rest time or our weekly off days," Asima said.

Chetan Kumar, General Manager of NFR, emphasised the App's potential in transforming operational knowledge-sharing and strengthening the professional capabilities of the railway.

The Railways has given directives to ensure the App's comprehensive implementation across all divisions, officials said. Another Loco Pilot KC James, Secretary-General, All India Loco Running Staff Association told ETV Bharat, "Railways often introduce these types of online Apps for knowledge. In Southern Railway, it implemented Karmayogi App to provide online knowledge but there are two major issues for LPs and APLs, first, they are not allowed to use mobiles on duty and outside running restrooms, and second LPs and APLs need practical knowledge to deal with real problems not online."