Arrest Warrant Issued Against RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav in Gwalior in 27-Year-Old Arms Case

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 6, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

Updated : Apr 6, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

Gwalior Police Leaves for Patna With Arrest Warrant Issued Against RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav

In 1997, the operator of the Prakash Arms Store, a resident of Gwalior, Pravesh Kumar Chaturvedi, filed a complaint at the Inderganj police station against Rajkumar Sharma, located at Mahoba, for the fraudulent sale of arms. In the statement, he alleged that Rajkumar had purchased arms and cartridges from a Gwalior firm and sold them in Bihar, in which 23 people, including Lalu Prasad, were allegedly involved.

Patna: Former Bihar CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Yadav on Friday received a permanent warrant from Gwalior police in a 27-year-old case.

The Gwalior Police left for Patna after an arrest warrant was issued against him by the MP-MLA Court of Madhya Pradesh. Following this, MP Police contacted the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and sought further cooperation.

Meanwhile, an arms store operator had filed a complaint against him in 1997, and a permanent warrant was already issued, after which he was declared absconding by the court.

In 1997, the operator of the Prakash Arms Store, a resident of Gwalior, Pravesh Kumar Chaturvedi, filed a complaint at the Inderganj police station against Rajkumar Sharma, the operator of an arms store located in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba, for fraudulent sale of arms.

He had alleged that Rajkumar had purchased arms and cartridges from a Gwalior firm and sold them in Bihar. 23 people, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, were allegedly involved in the case. But it was not confirmed whether the accused, Lalu Prasad, was the then Chief Minister of Bihar at that time or not.

Last Updated :Apr 6, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

