Gwalior Man Butchers 28 Pigeons To Settle Score With Neighbour

Gwalior: In a shocking incident of animal cruelty in the Thana Vishwavidyalaya area of ​​Gwalior, a person killed 28 pigeons of his neighbour to settle a score. The killings of so many winged creatures have taken everyone in the locality aback. The butcher has been arrested, police said.

The Rai family of Scindia Nagar are known for their fondness for pigeons and Kajal Rai petted 28 pigeons in her house. She used to have frequent verbal spats with a neighbour, Mohit Khan.

"Mohit started having a grudge against me. He entered my house through the roof and killed the pigeons," Rai said.

In her complaint to the police, Rai alleged that when she woke up after hearing a jumping sound on the roof. After coming out of her room, she saw Khan and his accomplices running away and the bodies of the pigeons were lying on the roof.