Gwalior Man Butchers 28 Pigeons To Settle Score With Neighbour

Mohit Khan, who has been arrested, killed 28 pigeons of the Rai family of Scindia Nagar. A case has been registered under animal cruelty act.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 43 minutes ago

Gwalior: In a shocking incident of animal cruelty in the Thana Vishwavidyalaya area of ​​Gwalior, a person killed 28 pigeons of his neighbour to settle a score. The killings of so many winged creatures have taken everyone in the locality aback. The butcher has been arrested, police said.

The Rai family of Scindia Nagar are known for their fondness for pigeons and Kajal Rai petted 28 pigeons in her house. She used to have frequent verbal spats with a neighbour, Mohit Khan.

"Mohit started having a grudge against me. He entered my house through the roof and killed the pigeons," Rai said.

In her complaint to the police, Rai alleged that when she woke up after hearing a jumping sound on the roof. After coming out of her room, she saw Khan and his accomplices running away and the bodies of the pigeons were lying on the roof.

Acting on her complaint, the University Police reached the spot and collected the dead pigeons for autopsy.

Police said all 28 pigeons were killed by rupturing the neck. The carcasses of the pigeons were buried after autopsy. The accused has been arrested.

"A case has been registered against the accused, Mohit Khan, and his unknown companion under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960," ASP Niranjan Sharma said.

