Madhya Pradesh Scientists Develop Sorghum Variety Capable Of Producing Ethanol

Sorghum, often celebrated as a superfood for aiding digestion has now been engineered to deliver industrial benefits as well. The new variety, CSV-54HB, developed at the university’s horticulture center at the College of Agriculture in Indore, produces not only food grains but also biomass suitable for ethanol extraction.

Gwalior: Scientists at Madhya Pradesh’s Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya have developed the state’s first hybrid variety of sorghum capable of producing ethanol. This breakthrough means that the same grain known for its numerous health benefits may soon also be powering vehicles.

Highlighting the crop’s potential, Vice Chancellor Prof. Arvind Kumar Shukla said the hybrid yields around 50 tonnes of green fodder per hectare, while one tonne of dried sorghum produces up to 360 liters of ethanol. Per hectare, it can yield up to 6 to 7 tonnes of ethanol. Compared to its historic role as mainly fodder or seed, this hybrid elevates sorghum to an industry-oriented crop, offering farmers new revenue opportunities.

Traditionally, ethanol production in India has relied heavily on sugarcane. However, Shukla said, declining sugarcane acreage and increased demand for sugar have prompted researchers to explore alternatives. He added that sorghum-based ethanol offers a sustainable solution.

The university has made seeds of CSV-54HB available to farmers through its Indore center, where scientist Dr. Usha Saxena is also demonstrating the crop in farmer fields. Given its capacity to produce valuable ethanol, observers believe sorghum prices are expected to increase significantly, turning it into a more profitable option for cultivators.

