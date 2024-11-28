Guyana PMO Delegates Visit ETV Bharat, Ramoji Film City

Hyderabad: A delegation from the Offices of the Prime Minister and the President of Guyana visited the headquarters of ETV Bharat at the Ramoji Film City on Wednesday.

The visit was part of the ITEC-Media Management Program for Journalists and Media Professionals of Guyana. The visit of the delegation comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendar Modi's recent visit to Guyana. The two-week program is sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

The 15-member delegation comprises technical managers of the camera department, videographers, editors and social media content officers, who are posted in the National Communication Network, the public information wing of the Prime Minister and the President of Guyana.

Besides the Ramoji Film City, the delegation also visited other historical places in Hyderabad including Charminar, Golkonda Fort and Laser Show and T-Hub Start-up incubation centre besides the UNESCO recognised heritage sites— Ramappa Temple and 1000 pillars temple in Warangal.

Reflecting on the experience of the delegation's visit to Ramoji Film City and ETV Bharat, Tedgepal Bredgemohan, Technical Manager in the Department of Public Information, PMO, Government of Guyana, said he was in awe of the iconic Ramoji Film City.

“Words cannot describe my visit to Ramoji Film City. It was astonishing to see the magnitude of work done by ETV Bharat. My colleagues and myself were speechless with the set of work put in which I hope we could replicate back home,” Bredgemohan said.

Latchman Singh, Photographer in the Office of the President of Guyana echoed the views of Bredgemohan.

“Never have I heard of or laid eyes on such a magnificent project-Ramoji Film City. Filled with awe and jaw dropping moments on every section of every part of the city, one can only wonder at the mindset of the man himself and to top it off our visit ended with a tour of ETV Studios. The level of sophistication in terms of technology and the dedication to the smallest of details that goes into managing and running that outfit is something I would love to see be implemented in Guyana,” he said.

Turanlal Seecharan, Digital Communications Officer, President Office said, “I simply wish I could see more of it. Ramoji film city is not only impressive by its sheer size, but the attention to detail that its creators have placed an emphasis on is truly impressive. Visiting the set of Bahubali will be a lasting memory for the delegates”.

He said it was an honour to visit ETV Bharat.

“The processes and technologies demonstrated will be held as the standard to which we compare our own system and aim towards,” he said.