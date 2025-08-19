ETV Bharat / bharat

Guwahati Police Summons Journalists Siddharth Varadarajan, Karan Thapar In Sedition Case

Varadarajan's summons was received on August 14 and Thapar got it on Monday, with police not sharing any information about the case.

A collage of photos of journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar.
A collage of photos of journalists Siddharth Varadarajan (left) and Karan Thapar. (X)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 19, 2025 at 9:04 AM IST

1 Min Read

Guwahati: The Guwahati Police has summoned senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar in connection with a case registered on sedition charges, according to the notices.

The two journalists have been asked to appear before the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police on August 22. The identical summonses, a copy of which is with PTI, stated, "It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation."

The police have not shared any information about the case. Repeated calls made to senior police officials to know about the case remained unanswered.

While Varadarajan's summons was received on August 14, Thapar got it on Monday. "Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest," the summonsed added.

The summonses were issued by Crime Branch Inspector Soumarjyoti Ray, and he referred to an FIR (No.: 03/2025) registered at the Crime Branch under sections 152, 196, 197(1)(D)/3(6), 353, 45 and 61 of the BNS.

Section 152 of BNS addresses acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. It effectively replaced Section 124A of the IPC, which was put on hold by the Supreme Court in May 2022.

Read More

  1. Headmaster Of Assam School Suspended For Quran Recitation In Morning Assembly Prayers
  2. Assam CM Launches Portal For Arms Licence Application For Indigenous People

Guwahati: The Guwahati Police has summoned senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar in connection with a case registered on sedition charges, according to the notices.

The two journalists have been asked to appear before the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police on August 22. The identical summonses, a copy of which is with PTI, stated, "It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation."

The police have not shared any information about the case. Repeated calls made to senior police officials to know about the case remained unanswered.

While Varadarajan's summons was received on August 14, Thapar got it on Monday. "Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest," the summonsed added.

The summonses were issued by Crime Branch Inspector Soumarjyoti Ray, and he referred to an FIR (No.: 03/2025) registered at the Crime Branch under sections 152, 196, 197(1)(D)/3(6), 353, 45 and 61 of the BNS.

Section 152 of BNS addresses acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. It effectively replaced Section 124A of the IPC, which was put on hold by the Supreme Court in May 2022.

Read More

  1. Headmaster Of Assam School Suspended For Quran Recitation In Morning Assembly Prayers
  2. Assam CM Launches Portal For Arms Licence Application For Indigenous People

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SIDDHARTH VARADARAJANKARAN THAPARGUWAHATI POLICEJOURNALISTS SUMMONEDSEDITION CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.