Assam Congress Working President Rana Goswami Resigns; Likely to Join BJP

Guwahati (Assam) : In a major shock to the Congress in Assam ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, senior leader and Pradesh Congress Committee working president Rana Goswami has quit the grand old party. Rana Goswami was reportedly miffed with the party leadership.

In a letter written to K C Venugopal, who is General Secretary (organization) of AICC (All India Congress Committee), Rana Goswami has conveyed the message that he is resigning from the post of working president as well as from the membership of the Indian National Congress. Goswami is considered an influential leader in the upper Assam area.

There is speculation that Goswami is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after going through a discussion with the saffron party leadership in New Delhi. Chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma also left for the national capital on Wednesday. Reports are that Rana Goswami, along with CM Sharma, will meet BJP national-level leaders.

In all likelihood, Rana Goswami is likely to tell the BJP national leaders during his today's meetings that he will join the BJP soon. If all goes well, Rana Goswami is likely to wear a saffron scarf at Guwahati Vajpayee Bhavan in the first week of March itself. Goswami's big decision has caused ripples in the political circles.