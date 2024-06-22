Gurugram: Employee Run Over by Bus; Angry Mob Pelt Stones, Damage Vehicles, Policeman Injured

Gurugram (Haryana) : There was a ruckus in the Badshahpur police station area of ​​Gurugram, Haryana, when an employee of an automobile company came under a bus. The angry employees created a high voltage drama for about two hours, pelted stones at the police and damaged the vehicles.

The angry mob resorted to vandalism of buses. During the riot, the employees also vandalised police vehicles. In this incident, a policeman has been seriously injured and has been admitted to the hospital. As soon as the news was received, top officials of the Gurugram Police and police force reached the spot and the stone pelters were taken into custody. Along with this, the police has taken the body of the person run over by the bus into their custody and sent the mortal remains for post-mortem.

Police registered a case: Giving information, the police said that a case has been registered against the bus driver under various sections involving negligent driving and causing death. Along with this, a case is also being registered against those who obstructed the government staff to do their duty by pelting stones at the police and damaging their vehicles. At present, a heavy police force is deployed on the spot.