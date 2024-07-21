ETV Bharat / bharat

Guru Purnima 2024: Devotees Celebrate With Holy Dips And Prayers Across India

By ANI

Jul 21, 2024

Guru Purnima is being celebrated nationwide to bring positive changes in life by respecting Gurus. There is another tradition of receiving the Guru Mantra on this auspicious day in Varanasi. This Purnima is also marked as Ashadhi Purnima and Vyas Purnima, following the birthday of Maharishi Ved Vyas.

Guru Purnima 2024 (ANI)

New Delhi: On the occasion of Guru Purnima, many devotees across the nation reached the temple to pay their respects and seek blessings from their spiritual teachers on Sunday.

Devotees across the country also took a dip in holy waters to honour their gurus. In Uttar Pradesh, thousands of devotees took a dip in the holy Saryu river in Ayodhya. Similar scenes were observed at Prayagraj Sangam and Kanpur, where devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga.

Devotees were also seen offering prayers to Lord Shiva in Garhmukteshwar. In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, devotees were also seen taking a holy dip in the Ganga River. Speaking on this auspicious day, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, said, "It is a very significant festival. On this day, devotees visit temples to pray in the name of their gurus and seek their blessings."

"There is great pride in being called a guru. A guru's responsibility is to dispel ignorance in their students and provide them with knowledge. Just as God is worshipped, one's guru should also be worshipped," he further added. Today also marks the end of the month of Ashadh and the beginning of the month of Sawan. After taking a holy dip, devotees visit the temple. Those who have taken initiation from their Guru and received the Guru Mantra will go to their Guru and worship them today.

"Guru Govind dono khade kaake lagu paay balihari Guru aapne Govind diyo bataye," a line composed by Kabir Das centuries ago, highlights the glory of the Guru, which remains relevant today. A Guru is considered an essential guide for one's success in life. The Guru holds the highest importance in the religious city of Varanasi. Thousands of people visit their respected Gurus on this day, presenting gifts to them as per their abilities.

The belief is that respecting Gurus on Guru Purnima brings positive changes in life. There is also a tradition of receiving the Guru Mantra on this day in Varanasi. On the day of Ashadha Purnima, bathing and giving donations are considered very auspicious. Guru Purnima is also known as Ashadhi Purnima and Vyas Purnima because Maharishi Ved Vyas was born on this day.

The Guru holds special importance in worldly life, which is why, in Indian culture, a guru is considered more important than God. This festival is celebrated not only by Hindus but also by Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs. In Buddhism, Lord Buddha gave his first Dharma Chakra Pravartan on this day.

