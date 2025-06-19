ETV Bharat / bharat

Gurdwaras And Forms Of Sri Guru Granth Sahib In Israel And Iran Should Be Protected: SGPC Chief

The SGPC chief appealed to Sikhs living in Iran and Israel to contact local governments and ensure the safety of Gurdwaras and the religious scripture.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami.
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami. (Screengrab from video statement.)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 19, 2025 at 6:26 PM IST

Updated : June 19, 2025 at 6:32 PM IST

2 Min Read

Amritsar: As the conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the organisation responsible for the management of Gurdwaras in India, has asked the central government to ensure the safety of the Gurdwaras and the holy forms of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji in the two countries at war.

"The holy forms of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji should not be damaged in any way and their respect should be maintained," President of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami, said in a video statement on Thursday. Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is the central religious text and eternal Guru of Sikhism.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami. (ETV Bharat)

Dhami appealed to the Sikhs living in Iran and Israel to contact the local governments and concerned authorities to ensure the safety of the Gurdwaras and the religious scripture.

The SCPC chief said that Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is supreme for the Sikh community, whose respect and protection are most important. He said that due to the current critical situation of war in Iran and Israel, it is the responsibility of the governments to ensure the security of the Gurdwaras and the religious scripture

"The Government of India should use its diplomatic relations and international forums to contact the governments of Iran and Israel and ensure that the Gurdwaras and the holy forms of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji are not harmed in any way and their respect is maintained," Dhami said.

He said that the Shiromani Committee is keeping a close eye on this matter and expects the Government of India to take "immediate action on this sensitive matter".

Thursday was the seventh day of the Israel-Iran conflict, which is fast spiralling into a full-blown war. The conflict was triggered after Israel attacked nuclear and military sites in Iran, and also killed several of its military leaders and scientists in target strikes during the intervening night of June 12-13.

Read More

  1. Khamenei 'Should Not Continue To Exist': Israel Threatens To Kill Iran's Supreme Leader After Tehran's Latest Missile Barrage
  2. Israel-Iran Conflict: Khamenei Calls Trump's Comments 'Absurd Rhetoric', Warns US Of 'Irreparable Damage' If It Joins 'War'

Amritsar: As the conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the organisation responsible for the management of Gurdwaras in India, has asked the central government to ensure the safety of the Gurdwaras and the holy forms of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji in the two countries at war.

"The holy forms of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji should not be damaged in any way and their respect should be maintained," President of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami, said in a video statement on Thursday. Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is the central religious text and eternal Guru of Sikhism.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami. (ETV Bharat)

Dhami appealed to the Sikhs living in Iran and Israel to contact the local governments and concerned authorities to ensure the safety of the Gurdwaras and the religious scripture.

The SCPC chief said that Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is supreme for the Sikh community, whose respect and protection are most important. He said that due to the current critical situation of war in Iran and Israel, it is the responsibility of the governments to ensure the security of the Gurdwaras and the religious scripture

"The Government of India should use its diplomatic relations and international forums to contact the governments of Iran and Israel and ensure that the Gurdwaras and the holy forms of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji are not harmed in any way and their respect is maintained," Dhami said.

He said that the Shiromani Committee is keeping a close eye on this matter and expects the Government of India to take "immediate action on this sensitive matter".

Thursday was the seventh day of the Israel-Iran conflict, which is fast spiralling into a full-blown war. The conflict was triggered after Israel attacked nuclear and military sites in Iran, and also killed several of its military leaders and scientists in target strikes during the intervening night of June 12-13.

Read More

  1. Khamenei 'Should Not Continue To Exist': Israel Threatens To Kill Iran's Supreme Leader After Tehran's Latest Missile Barrage
  2. Israel-Iran Conflict: Khamenei Calls Trump's Comments 'Absurd Rhetoric', Warns US Of 'Irreparable Damage' If It Joins 'War'
Last Updated : June 19, 2025 at 6:32 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SCPCGURDWARAS IN IRANGURDWARAS IN ISRAELSRI GURU GRANTH SAHIBSHIROMANI GURDWARA PARBANDHAK

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.