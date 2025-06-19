Gurdwaras And Forms Of Sri Guru Granth Sahib In Israel And Iran Should Be Protected: SGPC Chief

Amritsar: As the conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the organisation responsible for the management of Gurdwaras in India, has asked the central government to ensure the safety of the Gurdwaras and the holy forms of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji in the two countries at war.

"The holy forms of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji should not be damaged in any way and their respect should be maintained," President of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami, said in a video statement on Thursday. Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is the central religious text and eternal Guru of Sikhism.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami. (ETV Bharat)

Dhami appealed to the Sikhs living in Iran and Israel to contact the local governments and concerned authorities to ensure the safety of the Gurdwaras and the religious scripture.

The SCPC chief said that Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is supreme for the Sikh community, whose respect and protection are most important. He said that due to the current critical situation of war in Iran and Israel, it is the responsibility of the governments to ensure the security of the Gurdwaras and the religious scripture

"The Government of India should use its diplomatic relations and international forums to contact the governments of Iran and Israel and ensure that the Gurdwaras and the holy forms of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji are not harmed in any way and their respect is maintained," Dhami said.

He said that the Shiromani Committee is keeping a close eye on this matter and expects the Government of India to take "immediate action on this sensitive matter".

Thursday was the seventh day of the Israel-Iran conflict, which is fast spiralling into a full-blown war. The conflict was triggered after Israel attacked nuclear and military sites in Iran, and also killed several of its military leaders and scientists in target strikes during the intervening night of June 12-13.