Guntur: Another Case Registered Against YS Jagan For Violating Election Code

Guntur: In Andhra Pradesh, yet another case has been registered against YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This time, the Guntur police have registered the case against the former CM. The Nallapadu police in the Guntur district have already served notices to YSRCP leaders in this connection.

According to the case details, on February 19, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the chilli yard to meet chilli farmers there. Despite the MLC election code in effect at that time, the YSRCP leaders came there without permission from the concerned authorities. On this occasion, former CM Jagan addressed his party men and made political speeches in the yard run which was being run by the marketing department.

Following this, cases were registered against Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ambati Rambabu, Lella Appireddy, Kavati Manohar Naidu, Modugula Venugopal Reddy and several others. The police have already issued 41A notices to them. The police had asked the accused to come to the Nallapadu police station for questioning.

It is known that a case has already been registered against Jagan Mohan Reddy over the death of a person named Singaiah during his recent visit to Rentapalla in the Palnadu District of the state. An elderly person, who was a supporter of the YSRCP, was allegedly crushed to death under Jagan Mohan Reddy's vehicle.