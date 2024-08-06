Gunshots Heard During Search Operation in Udhampur District of Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Several gunshots were heard during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) by security forces in the Pathi Nella Khanedh Basanth Garh area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The operation is going on in the area to nab suspected militants present in the area who were seen by locals earlier in the day. The operation started after some reports of suspicious movement and the presence of militants.

During the operation, officials said, several gunshots were heard on Tuesday with forces suspecting that some suspected movement took place at this point in time. After the gunshots heavy reinforcement of security forces was rushed to the area and a cordon was intensified to nearby areas, officials told ETV Bharat. Further Details are awaited.

Basantgrah borders the Kathua district where an Army convoy was ambushed in July this year. Five soldiers were killed and as many others were injured in the attack. On April 29, a Village Defence Guard (VDG) member was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. Jammu division has witnessed several militant attacks in the past two months in which 13 Army jawans have lost lives and over 20 were injured.

The DIG Udhampur in a post on X said, "After specific input was gleaned regarding the movement in the area, a SADO was launched in the wee hours today by our parties; contact has been established with a group of terrorists in Khaned area of PS Basantgarh. Ops underway."

Read More