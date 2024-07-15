Encounter Breaks Out between Security Forces and Terrorists in J&K's Doda District

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Gunshots were heard during the cordon and search operation in Desa Forest in Doda of Jammu Kashmir on Monday, official sources said.

They said that police received information about the presence of militants in the forest area of Desa in Doda and immediately security forces cordoned off the area and during the search operation gunshots were fired.

According to the news, firing has been reported from both sides. Jammu-based police spokesperson has confirmed the firing between terrorists in an official statement. The security police statement said that "during the search operation, the hidden terrorists opened fire on the security forces which led to an encounter. More forces have been sent to increase the pressure on the terrorists in the area and a search operation is being carried out."

Meanwhile, the joint forces on Monday launched a cordon and search operation in Akhnoor area of ​​Jammu region after the Jammu police received information about the presence of two suspects, officials said. The suspects and they immediately called the police and the joint forces quickly cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Officials said that in continuation of the earlier message regarding the suspicious persons being seen by some locals in Sector Gharota, a search operation was conducted in Gharota jointly with CAPF 76 BN CRPF under the supervision of senior officers. Special checkpoints were set up in Thathi and surrounding areas. Officials said that nothing suspicious was found during the search operation.

Apart from this, locals were informed to be extra vigilant and instructed to immediately inform PCR Jammu and concerned police stations if any suspicious activity is observed. Locals had seen the suspects close to the military establishment. The area has been put on high alert. Let us tell you that, Jammu region has seen a rise in terrorist attacks in recent times.

The encounter lasted for a brief period. The militants are not many in number, said DGP RR Swain.