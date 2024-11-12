ETV Bharat / bharat

Gunfight Erupts Between Militants And Security Forces In J&K's Bandipora

The encounter erupted in Nagmarg forest area of Bandipora shortly after security forces launched a search operation there.

Army jawans stand guard near encounter site in Bandipora district, North Kashmir
Army jawans stand guard near encounter site in Bandipora district, North Kashmir (File/ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 41 minutes ago

Updated : 32 minutes ago

Srinagar: A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Nagmarg forest area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

An official said that the encounter broke out after the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army launched a joint operation to carry out searches in Nagmarg forests located along the border of Kupwara and Bandipora districts in north Kashmir after receiving a tip off about the presence of militants in the area.

During searches, hiding militants opened fire ensuing into a gunfight, he said. The Army has also confirmed that the anti-terror operation is underway.

"On 12 Nov 24, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in general area Nagmarg, Bandipora. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress," a spokesperson for Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, also known as 15 Corps wrote in a post on X.

Kashmir has seen a surge in encounters with today’s fourth gunfight in north Kashmir this month.

As already reported by ETV Bharat, October alone saw 18 militancy related killings in the region.

The sudden spurt in the militancy related incidents has prompted the NC government to smell a "conspiracy to destablise" the Omar Abdullah led NC-Congress coalition government.

