ETV Bharat / bharat

Gunfight Erupts Between Militants And Security Forces In J&K's Bandipora

Srinagar: A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Nagmarg forest area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

An official said that the encounter broke out after the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army launched a joint operation to carry out searches in Nagmarg forests located along the border of Kupwara and Bandipora districts in north Kashmir after receiving a tip off about the presence of militants in the area.

During searches, hiding militants opened fire ensuing into a gunfight, he said. The Army has also confirmed that the anti-terror operation is underway.

"On 12 Nov 24, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in general area Nagmarg, Bandipora. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress," a spokesperson for Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, also known as 15 Corps wrote in a post on X.