Gunfight Breaks Out in Jammu's Kishtwar District Ahead of PM Modi's Rally, 4 Army Personnel Injured

Jammu: A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday in which four army personnel suffered injuries. Among them, the condition of the two is stated to be critical while the two others are stable. Notably, Kishtwar is a neighbouring district of the Doda area where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an election rally on Saturday.

ADGP Jammu Anand Jain said that the "exchange of fire has taken place between search teams of security forces and hiding terrorists at Pingnal Dugadda forest area, upper reaches of Naidgham village under the jurisdiction of Chhatroo Police Station, Kishtwar district.

According to sources, the encounter began when the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the army, launched an anti-militancy operation based on specific intelligence inputs. Militants, who were hiding in the area, opened fire on the search party, prompting retaliation from security forces.