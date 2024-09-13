ETV Bharat / bharat

Gunfight Breaks Out in Jammu's Kishtwar District Ahead of PM Modi's Rally, 4 Army Personnel Injured

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit where he is scheduled to address an election rally on Saturday.

A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
A gunfight breaks out between militants and security forces (ETV Bharat)

Jammu: A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday in which four army personnel suffered injuries. Among them, the condition of the two is stated to be critical while the two others are stable. Notably, Kishtwar is a neighbouring district of the Doda area where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an election rally on Saturday.

ADGP Jammu Anand Jain said that the "exchange of fire has taken place between search teams of security forces and hiding terrorists at Pingnal Dugadda forest area, upper reaches of Naidgham village under the jurisdiction of Chhatroo Police Station, Kishtwar district.

According to sources, the encounter began when the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the army, launched an anti-militancy operation based on specific intelligence inputs. Militants, who were hiding in the area, opened fire on the search party, prompting retaliation from security forces.

Reports suggest that at least four militants from the banned militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed are trapped in the Chatro area of Kishtwar where the encounter is currently going on and search operation has been intensified to nearby areas of the encounter area. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the army, surrounded the area to neutralise the militants.

Read more: JK: Two Terrorists Neutralised in Encounter with Security Forces at Basantgarh in Udhampur

Jammu: A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday in which four army personnel suffered injuries. Among them, the condition of the two is stated to be critical while the two others are stable. Notably, Kishtwar is a neighbouring district of the Doda area where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an election rally on Saturday.

ADGP Jammu Anand Jain said that the "exchange of fire has taken place between search teams of security forces and hiding terrorists at Pingnal Dugadda forest area, upper reaches of Naidgham village under the jurisdiction of Chhatroo Police Station, Kishtwar district.

According to sources, the encounter began when the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the army, launched an anti-militancy operation based on specific intelligence inputs. Militants, who were hiding in the area, opened fire on the search party, prompting retaliation from security forces.

Reports suggest that at least four militants from the banned militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed are trapped in the Chatro area of Kishtwar where the encounter is currently going on and search operation has been intensified to nearby areas of the encounter area. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the army, surrounded the area to neutralise the militants.

Read more: JK: Two Terrorists Neutralised in Encounter with Security Forces at Basantgarh in Udhampur

Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MILITANTS AND SECURITY FORCESEXCHANGE OF FIREPM MODI RALLY ON SATURDAYGUNFIGHT IN KISHTWAR DISTRICT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.