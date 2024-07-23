JK: Gunfight Breaks Out between Militants and Security Forces in Trimukha Area of North Kashmir's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) : A gunfight has started between militants and security forces in the Trimukha area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Trimukha. As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Zone Police confirmed on X that an encounter has started between militants and security forces in Trimokha Top, Lolab of Kupwara district, however, they did not provide further details in this regard.

It may be noted that security forces had killed two militants in the Karen sector last week after foiling an infiltration attempt near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district. Meanwhile, intermittent firing continues during the second day of search operations in the Khawas area of ​​Jammu province. A team of security forces comprising the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces launched a search operation on Monday to kill the militants in the Khawas area of ​​Budhal in the border district of Rajouri, which continued for the second day today. Sources say that 3 to 4 militants are trapped in the area, but the security forces have not confirmed this.

Security forces say fog and dense forest, tall grass and other crops are hampering the search operation. An official said that members of the Army, para commandos, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police and VDG are involved in the search operation.