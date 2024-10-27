ETV Bharat / bharat

30 Shops, Six Bikes Turn Into Ashes In Guna Market Conflagration

Shopkeepers stare at Rs 1-crore loss in the fire-induced damage. The cause of the inflammation is yet to be ascertained.

Locals at the fateful spot
Locals at the fateful spot (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Guna: Ahead of Diwali, a massive explosion rocked the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh after a firecracker shop in the Marki Mau marketplace of the Sirsi area went up in flames on Saturday night.

The intensity of the explosion gutted 30 shops, six bikes and two tractors parked in the vicinity. It took a lot of effort by the firefighters to bring the inferno under control. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Chaos prevailed in the market after spotting of flames and could of black smoke. Police accompanied by firefighters rushed to the spot and after a long effort were able to douse the inferno.

Shopkeepers stare at Rs 1-crore loss in the fire-induced damage. The cause of the inflammation is yet to be ascertained and rigorous effort is being made to unearth it.

Guna collector Satendra Singh said a team from the administration was dispatched to the spot for inspection and gathering evidence. It was also being looked into whether the charred shops were running without a license and if found true necessary action would be taken.

With Diwali, the festival of lights in the offing, markets are bustling with the last-minute rush and the explosion has watered down the festive mood.

Also Read:

  1. Watch: Sleeping Passenger Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire Along Pune-Bengaluru Highway In Maharashtra
  2. Four From Bihar Charred To Death As Fire Breaks Out In Gurugram House

Guna: Ahead of Diwali, a massive explosion rocked the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh after a firecracker shop in the Marki Mau marketplace of the Sirsi area went up in flames on Saturday night.

The intensity of the explosion gutted 30 shops, six bikes and two tractors parked in the vicinity. It took a lot of effort by the firefighters to bring the inferno under control. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Chaos prevailed in the market after spotting of flames and could of black smoke. Police accompanied by firefighters rushed to the spot and after a long effort were able to douse the inferno.

Shopkeepers stare at Rs 1-crore loss in the fire-induced damage. The cause of the inflammation is yet to be ascertained and rigorous effort is being made to unearth it.

Guna collector Satendra Singh said a team from the administration was dispatched to the spot for inspection and gathering evidence. It was also being looked into whether the charred shops were running without a license and if found true necessary action would be taken.

With Diwali, the festival of lights in the offing, markets are bustling with the last-minute rush and the explosion has watered down the festive mood.

Also Read:

  1. Watch: Sleeping Passenger Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire Along Pune-Bengaluru Highway In Maharashtra
  2. Four From Bihar Charred To Death As Fire Breaks Out In Gurugram House

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GUNA POLICEILLEGAL FIRECRACKER SELLFIRE INCIDENT IN GUNADIWALI SHOPPING30 SHOPS GUTTED IN GUNA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.