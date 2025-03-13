ETV Bharat / bharat

Gulmarg Fashion Show Row: Srinagar Court Issues Pre-Cognizance Notice To ELLE

The development follows a massive public outcry over the controversial March 7 event in Gulmarg.

Gulmarg Fashion Show Row Srinagar Court Issues Pre Cognizance Notice To ELLE
Gulmarg Fashion Show Row: Srinagar Court Issues Pre-Cognizance Notice To ELLE (Credit: Facebook/Shivan & Narresh)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 9:57 AM IST

Srinagar: A court in Jammu and Kashmir has issued a pre-cognizance notice to the directors and editors of ELLE, the fashion brand that organized a controversial show in Gulmarg on March 7.

The notice dated March 11 has been issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Srinagar, while hearing a plea filed by the leader of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), Adil Nazir Khan, represented through Advocate Naveed Bukhtiyar. The next hearing is on April 8, 2025.

"The notice to the Directors and Editors of ELLE was issued by the court on Tuesday. The court has fixed the next date of hearing for April 8, 2025," the advocate said.

Khan's complaint (279/2025), filed on March 10 before the CJM Srinagar, states that the event included obscenity, public drinking of alcohol, and activities that offended religious sentiments during the holy month of Ramadan. The complaint names fashion house Shivan & Narresh, as well as models who took part, for violating Section 210 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 50-A of the Jammu and Kashmir Excise Act, 1958.

The development follows a massive public outcry over the event. Fashion designers Shivan & Narresh, who were associated with the show, had also apologized shortly after the controversy erupted.

Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also reacted to the issue, urging respect for local religious and customary practices. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has, in the meanwhile, taken note of the matter, and officials are keeping a close watch on the developments.

Read More

  1. 'Outrageous': Mirwaiz On Fashion Show In Gulmarg Amid Ramadan; CM Omar Orders Probe
  2. Pandemonium In Jammu Kashmir Assembly Over Kathua Deaths, Gulmarg Fashion Show, Heckling Of MLA Bani

Srinagar: A court in Jammu and Kashmir has issued a pre-cognizance notice to the directors and editors of ELLE, the fashion brand that organized a controversial show in Gulmarg on March 7.

The notice dated March 11 has been issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Srinagar, while hearing a plea filed by the leader of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), Adil Nazir Khan, represented through Advocate Naveed Bukhtiyar. The next hearing is on April 8, 2025.

"The notice to the Directors and Editors of ELLE was issued by the court on Tuesday. The court has fixed the next date of hearing for April 8, 2025," the advocate said.

Khan's complaint (279/2025), filed on March 10 before the CJM Srinagar, states that the event included obscenity, public drinking of alcohol, and activities that offended religious sentiments during the holy month of Ramadan. The complaint names fashion house Shivan & Narresh, as well as models who took part, for violating Section 210 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 50-A of the Jammu and Kashmir Excise Act, 1958.

The development follows a massive public outcry over the event. Fashion designers Shivan & Narresh, who were associated with the show, had also apologized shortly after the controversy erupted.

Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also reacted to the issue, urging respect for local religious and customary practices. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has, in the meanwhile, taken note of the matter, and officials are keeping a close watch on the developments.

Read More

  1. 'Outrageous': Mirwaiz On Fashion Show In Gulmarg Amid Ramadan; CM Omar Orders Probe
  2. Pandemonium In Jammu Kashmir Assembly Over Kathua Deaths, Gulmarg Fashion Show, Heckling Of MLA Bani

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GULMARG FASHION SHOWSRINAGAR COURT ON GULMARG SHOWJAMMU KASHMIR NEWSNOTICE TO ELLEFASHION SHOW ROW

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.