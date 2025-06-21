Gujarat's Ambitious, Flagship Road Infra Projects to Cost Over Rs.93,000 Crore and Create 8000 km of Expressways

Gandhinagar June 21, 2025: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has put on fast track two greenfield expressways - the Namo Shakti Expressway and the Somnath-Dwarka Expressway to drive the state’s industrial growth and boost seamless connectivity across the state.
The State government has already made budget provisions to launch the ambitious road infrastructure projects at a total cost of over ₹.93,000 crore.
The Namo Shakti Expressway, covering a distance of 430 km from Deesa to Pipavav, will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹36,120 crore. The Somnath-Dwarka Expressway, on the other hand, will span 680 km and is planned to be constructed at a cost of ₹57,120 crore.
The expressways will provide seamless connectivity to Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and the surrounding regions of Dwarka. Once completed, the state will have more than 8,000 km of four to six-lane highways.
State-of-the-art road network for seamless connectivity
The state-of-the-art road network is being designed to meet the demands of the current times and upgrade Gujarat’s infrastructure to make it future-ready. It is expected to drive substantial economic growth for both the state and the nation.
The transformation of Gujarat’s road infrastructure began under the leadership of the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. With strategic planning and a forward-looking approach, he had laid a strong foundation for seamless connectivity across the state.
The present chief minister Bhupendra Patel is building on that legacy having led the development initiative with a state-of-the-art road network designed to fulfil the needs for an integrated approach to better port connectivity, industrial corridors, tourist and manufacturing hubs etc.
Strategic Port Connectivity to Drive Industrial Growth in Saurashtra
Both expressways will offer direct, high-speed connectivity to Gujarat’s major ports, while also connecting Gujarat with other parts of the country. Plus, the improved traffic flow will help reduce congestion and lower pollution levels.
The Ahmedabad-Rajkot Expressway runs through the influence area of the Dholera-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, positioning it as a vital link in the state’s industrial landscape. The growing industrial region of Sanand will benefit from enhanced logistics and streamlined supply chains.
In Rajkot, manufacturing units, especially those producing tools and machine equipment, will experience greater connectivity. MSMEs in Surendranagar will have improved access to key urban markets, while agriculture-based businesses and economic activities in Palanpur and Deesa in North Gujarat will also benefit from this strategic infrastructure.
Both Expressways to Cover 13 Districts, Benefitting 45% of Gujarat’s Population
The upcoming expressways will directly benefit 13 districts of Gujarat, namely Amreli, Botad, Surendranagar, Patan, Banaskantha, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, and Gir Somnath. Collectively, these districts account for nearly 45% of the state’s population. The expressways will be reachable within an hour from the headquarters of each of these districts.
42 Interchanges and Wayside Amenities Planned Across the Expressway Network
Approximately 42 interchanges will be developed across both expressways to strengthen regional connectivity. To enhance commuter convenience, wayside amenities will be set up every 50 km along the route. These will include parking facilities for both light and heavy vehicles, restrooms, quality food and beverage outlets, medical services, petrol pumps, and other essential services. Additionally, aligning with environmental considerations, overpasses or underpasses will be constructed wherever necessary to allow safe passage for wildlife.
Smooth Connectivity to Major Industrial and Tourist Hubs
The two expressways will ensure smooth and direct connectivity to several key industrial and tourist destinations across Gujarat. Important locations such as Ambaji, Dharoi, Polo Forest, Modhera, Bechraji, Jamnagar, Dwarka, Porbandar, and Somnath will be directly connected through this network. In addition, connectivity to major industrial zones, including the Mandal Special Investment Region, Bavla, Sanand, Rajkot-Shapar, Porbandar-Kodinar, and Dholera, will be greatly enhanced. Upon completion, these projects will contribute to the creation of a robust and integrated road infrastructure, providing the state with more than 8,000 km of four to six-lane highways.