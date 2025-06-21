ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat's Ambitious, Flagship Road Infra Projects to Cost Over Rs.93,000 Crore and Create 8000 km of Expressways

Gandhinagar June 21, 2025: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has put on fast track two greenfield expressways - the Namo Shakti Expressway and the Somnath-Dwarka Expressway to drive the state’s industrial growth and boost seamless connectivity across the state.

The State government has already made budget provisions to launch the ambitious road infrastructure projects at a total cost of over ₹.93,000 crore.

The Namo Shakti Expressway, covering a distance of 430 km from Deesa to Pipavav, will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹36,120 crore. The Somnath-Dwarka Expressway, on the other hand, will span 680 km and is planned to be constructed at a cost of ₹57,120 crore.

The expressways will provide seamless connectivity to Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and the surrounding regions of Dwarka. Once completed, the state will have more than 8,000 km of four to six-lane highways.

State-of-the-art road network for seamless connectivity

The state-of-the-art road network is being designed to meet the demands of the current times and upgrade Gujarat’s infrastructure to make it future-ready. It is expected to drive substantial economic growth for both the state and the nation.

The transformation of Gujarat’s road infrastructure began under the leadership of the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. With strategic planning and a forward-looking approach, he had laid a strong foundation for seamless connectivity across the state.

The present chief minister Bhupendra Patel is building on that legacy having led the development initiative with a state-of-the-art road network designed to fulfil the needs for an integrated approach to better port connectivity, industrial corridors, tourist and manufacturing hubs etc.

Strategic Port Connectivity to Drive Industrial Growth in Saurashtra