Gujarat Youth Who Came From London Dies In Plane Crash A Day After Wedding

Bharuch: Little did Bhavik Maheshwari of Vadi area of Vadodara, Gujarat, know that his marriage would last just a few hours, as destiny would claim his life in the Air India 787 Boeing Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. This 25-year-old got married in a local court on Wednesday.

He had come from London just to tie the nuptial knot with a girl from Kadi and was returning with dreams to start a new chapter of his life. Elaborate celebrations were to be held later.

His wife was to join him in London after some time. She had not even returned home after seeing him off when the news of the air crash reached her.

His father, Arjun Kumar Maheshwari, said, “The house which was to celebrate his marriage is now drowned in sorrow. We used to tell him that he was no longer alone and had to lead a couple’s life. Now we are the ones left alone.”