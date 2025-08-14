Gujarat: Woman's Body Found Near Surendranagar Bus Stop; Cops Suspect Gangrape

Surendranagar (Gujarat): A woman was allegedly gangraped by five persons near the bus stand in Surendranagar city of Gujarat, police said. Her body was found by the police on the roof of a housing complex on August 7, and they suspect that she died due to the brutality perpetrated on her, though it can only be confirmed by the autopsy report.

The B Division police station registered a case against the accused, followed by the launch of an investigation. Two of the accused have been identified as Prakash Parmar and Juma Fakir Badlan, police said, adding that if it is found after the arrival of the post-mortem report that the woman died of gangrape, then charges of murder would be slapped on them. Parmer has been arrested, while a manhunt has been launched to nab the rest of the accused.

Deputy SP Nikunjabhai Patel of Surendranagar headquarters said, "The body of the woman was found in Amritdhara Complex near Surendranagar bus stand. Preliminarily, it is believed that she was raped by five people. The real cause of her death will be revealed after the arrival of the forensic report from Rajkot. The prime accused, Prakashbhai Parmar, has been taken into custody, and separate teams have been formed for investigation into the incident. If the woman was found to have died due to gangrape, then charges of murder will also be registered against these five people."