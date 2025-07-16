Gujarat TRP Game Zone Fire | SC Grants Bail To Former Rajkot District Chief Fire Officer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Ileshkumar Valabhai Kher, former district Chief Fire Officer, in the TRP game zone fire, which claimed 27 lives. The massive fire took place on May 25, 2024.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. Kher was represented by senior advocate Harin P Raval and advocate Anando Mukherjee. Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju represented the Gujarat government.

The bench observed that the responsibility of the chief fire officer in this case was "extremely remote" and noted that the appellant has suffered over one year of incarceration and that there is no possibility of the trial commencing in the near future.

The bench decided to set aside the January 30 order of the Gujarat High Court, which declined to grant bail to Kher. Opposing bail, the state’s counsel contended that the activity was being carried at a very large scale, and the law required him to carry out inspections and stop the activities in the absence of fire safety measures.

The primary contention which had been raised by the counsel for the appellant was that the place where the fire took place, no booking license had ever been forwarded to his office, and only the license of the plot adjacent to the place of incident had been forwarded.

It was further contended that the earlier occasion of fire was never informed to the chief fire officer, and therefore, there could have been no pre-existing knowledge that such an incident could take place. The counsel assured the bench their client would not misuse the liberty, and he is a person with clean antecedents.

The bench noted that the unfortunate fire incident occurred at a gaming zone, and a detailed investigation was carried out, and the chargesheet was filed against several accused, citing 365 witnesses.

It was alleged that the appellant failed to perform his duties to prevent such fire incidents when the law required him to be vigilant and ensure that proper prevention safety measures are in place where such activities are to take place. It was brought to court's attention that a similar fire incident had occurred, though not of such magnitude, in 2023, and therefore, the present fire incident was a repeat act.

The appellant’s counsel emphasised that their client has already suffered incarceration of over a year, and 365 witnesses are to be examined in the trial. Seeking bail for their client, the counsel argued that there is no possibility of the completion of the trial in the near future. The state government opposed any relief for the appellant and argued that this is a case where there has been a dereliction of duty not once but twice.

After hearing submissions, the bench said the appellant has been in jail for a period over one year, and there is a remote possibility of the trial commencing in near future, therefore he is entitled to be released on bail pending trial.

When Mukherjee, advocate-on-record for the petitioner, was contacted, he said, "The court has rightly taken note of the fact that there are 365 witnesses in the matter, and that the accused has already undergone over a year of incarceration. Given that the trial is expected to be protracted, the court has justifiably granted bail. I appreciate that the Supreme Court has reaffirmed the foundational principle of our criminal justice system — that bail is the norm, and incarceration is the exception."