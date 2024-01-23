Morbi Toll Plaza Scam Case: All Five Accused Out on Bail in Gujarat

Morbi (Gujarat) : The police had arrested three more accused recently in the Wankaner toll plaza scam, taking the number of total arrested persons to five. The accused whose police remand was completed were handed over to the authorities at the concerned jail. However, three of the five accused applied for bail in the court, which has approved their application and all three accused were released.

Two others had already got released. With the latest court order, all the five arrested are out on bail. In the alleged toll plaza fraud, the five-member gang was accused of collecting a lesser amount from vehicles by providing them a separate route to avoid Vaghasiya toll plaza. This took place on the national highway connecting Morbi with Kutch. The five accused included a ceramic factory owner and four of this assistants.

In this toll scam case, the police first arrested two accused. Later three more accused were arrested and they were identified as Dharmendra Singh Bahadur Singh Jhala, Yuvraj Singh Bahadur Singh Jhala and Hitendra Singh Jatubha Jhala. The accused were sent to remand and on completion of remand, they were produced in the court which sent to judicial remand at that time.

These accused recently applied for bail through their lawyer Mayur Singh Parmar. On the basis of which the court ordered the release of all three accused on conditional bail. All five accused are out on bail.