Tableau of 'Dhordo' from Gujarat Emerges Winner at Kartavya Path's Republic Day Parade

Gujarat tableau on Dhordo Tourism Village emerges winner at Kartavya Path R-Day Parade

New Delhi : On the occasion of Republic Day on 26 January, a national parade was organized at Kartavya Path in Delhi. In this, the tableau of Dhordo village was presented as the global identity of border tourism of Gujarat. It emerged as top winner in people's choice category. Dhordo has been declared as one of the Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO.

This year, this tableau "Dhordo" showcasing the cultural heritage of the state of Gujarat was displayed on at Kartavya Path, along with the tableaux of Lac Art of Kutch, Rann Utsav and Tent City. It became the main attraction and received a lot of attention from the public. Dhordo, a border village in Kutch, symbolizes the vision of a vibrant and developed India, as well as promotes tourism in the border region of the country.

A total of 25 tableaux were displayed in the Republic Day Parade on 26 January, which included 9 tableaux from 16 states and union territories and various departments of the Central Government. French President Emmanuel Macron was present as the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebration.

75th Republic Day: On this first Republic Day of Amritkaal, the border village of Dhordo in the desert of Kutch, which is full of eco-geographical and natural disparities, has become a leading place in the field of tourism despite many adverse circumstances. The tableau had a rotating globe in front depicting the geographical conditions of Gujarat, while a map of Gujarat across the world and local handicrafts, lacquerware, music and skills and traditional Kutch as well as known as 'Bhunga' Kutch houses were also on display.

Additionally, tableaux from Gujarat showed foreign tourists in traditional attire making digital payments and purchasing artefacts. This showed the tradition of Dhordo village as well as its digital progress. In the tableau, women performing Garba in traditional attire were also seen representing the historical culture of Gujarat. Then the tableau won the hearts of the people of the country. Gujarat's tableau has secured first place in People's Choice and second place in Jury Choice for the second consecutive year.