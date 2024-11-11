Vadodara: Evacuation and rescue operations are underway following a blast at a refinery of Indian Oil Incorporation Limited in the Koyali region of Vadodara in Gujarat on Monday. Amid rising smoke following the blast, workers from the refinery were being evacuated.

According to the preliminary information from the police, there were no reports of fatalities or people sustaining serious injuries in the blast.

Gujarat: Rescue Operations Underway After Blast In IOCL Refinery In Koyali (PTI)

"Rescue operation is going on in the refinery. We have no information on any serious injuries or fatalities in the incident. We will know about the fatalities as the operation proceeds. Traffic movement on the route is minimal so we did not have to do any diversions," DCP Traffic Police, Jyoti Patel said.