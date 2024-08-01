ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat Records Highest Cases of Chandipura Virus: Health Ministry

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

A National Joint Outbreak Response Team was deployed in Gujarat to assist in undertaking public health measures and conducting a detailed epidemiological investigation into the outbreak.

Reiterating the outbreak of Chandipura virus in Gujarat, the Health Ministry on Thursday said that 24 districts in the State have registered 140 Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases in children under 15 years of age.
New Delhi: Reiterating the outbreak of Chandipura virus in Gujarat, the Health Ministry on Thursday said that 24 districts in the State have registered 140 Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases in children under 15 years of age. It further said that Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra also registered the Chandipura virus.

“As of July 31, 2024, 148 AES cases (140 from 24 districts of Gujarat, four from Madhya Pradesh, three from Rajasthan and one from Maharashtra) have been reported, out of which 59 cases have died. Chandipura virus (CHPV) has been confirmed in 51 cases,” the ministry said.

The situation was reviewed on Thursday jointly by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) & the Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the DG Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

MD NHM of Madhya Pradesh, Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) units and Regional Offices of Health and Family Welfare of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat, NJORT members from NIV, NCDC and faculty from NCDC, ICMR & National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) participated in the review meeting.

The ministry, however, said that a declining trend of the daily reported new cases of AES is evident since July 19. “Gujarat has undertaken various public health measures such as insecticidal spray for vector control, IEC, sensitisation of medical personnel and timely referral of cases to designated facilities,” it said.

The ministry said that a National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) has been deployed to assist the Gujarat Government in undertaking public health measures and for conducting a detailed epidemiological investigation into the outbreak.

“A joint advisory from NCDC and NCVBDC is being issued to guide the neighbouring states reporting AES cases,” the ministry informed. Chandipura vesiculovirus (CHPV) is a member of the Rhabdoviridae family and known to cause sporadic cases and outbreaks in western, central and southern parts of the country, especially during the monsoon season.

It is transmitted by vectors such as sand flies and ticks. vector control, hygiene and awareness are the only measures available against the disease. The disease affects mostly children under 15 years of age and can present with a febrile illness that may progress to convulsions, coma and in some cases, may result in death. Although there is no specific treatment available for CHPV and management is symptomatic, timely referral of suspected AES cases to designated facilities can improve outcomes.

