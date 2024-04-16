Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rajkot BJP Candidate Rupala Files Nomination Amidst Protests by Rajputs

Rajkot (Gujarat) : Amidst continuing protests by the Kshatriya community, BJP candidate Parshottam Rupala has filed his nomination papers for Rajkot Lok Sabha seat. Before filing nomination, Parshottam Rupala took out a rally in Rajkot and reached the Collector's office amidst tight police security and arrangements. He filed the nomination form at an auspicious time.

In Rupala's rally, former Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala, former Chief Minister of Gujarat state Vijay Rupani, Rajya Sabha MP Rambhai Mokaria and all the MLAs of Rajkot assembly constituency took part. During the rally, Rupala sat in an open-top jeep and greeted people waiting on the road.

Appeal to Kshatriya community: Vijay Rupani, while talking to the media on the occasion, expressed confidence that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time as the people will made the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victorious once again. Parshottam Rupala appealed to the Kshatriya community to support him with a big heart in this election and give their mandate for the developmental politics in the country.

Rupala's grand rally: In view of the ongoing agitation of Rajput community demanding removal of Parshottam Rupala as the BJP candidate, the police have asked the journalists, photographers and videographers to cover the rally from a distance. They were also requested to take photos or videos while maintaining a considerable distance.

Earlier, Parshottam Rupala held an all-night meeting with members of the Kshatriya Sanghal Samiti and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and several Ministers but it yielded no results. On Monday, amidst heavy security, Rupala filed his nomination after visiting the Jagannath Mahadev Temple located on Dr Yagnik Road in Rajkot.