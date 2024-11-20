Gujarat Ragging Death: All 15 Accused Students Sent to Judicial Custody

Patan: In the Patan ragging fatality case, the police produced the accused medical students before the court. All the 15 accused students have been sent to judicial custody and sent to the Sujanipur sub-jail.

It may be recalled that first year MBBS student Anil Methaniya died after ragging by seniors (third year students) at Dharpur Medical College in Patan. After this incident, new information coming to light every day.

Also, the court rejected the plea of 7 accused who applied for bail. The 15 accused students were produced in the court of Additional Civil Judge Dr. HP Joshi in the presence of police on Wednesday evening. The police did not seek further remand this time.

On the other hand, 7 out of 15 accused filed bail plea. After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the court rejected the bail plea of ​​the accused and sent the accused to judicial custody. All the 15 accused students have been sent to Sujanipur sub-jail.