ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Cracks in Statue of Unity?’: Gujarat Police Registers FIR Over Fake Social Media Post

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 11 hours ago

The Gujarat Police has registered a case over a misleading social media post suggesting that cracks have developed in the Statue Of Unity (SOU) located in Kevadia in Narmada district. The post went viral on X and prompted an official complaint. This comes days after the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, triggering safety concerns.

Statue of Unity
Statue of Unity (PIB)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The Gujarat Police has registered an FIR against a social media user for sharing an alleged misleading post suggesting that cracks have developed in the Statue Of Unity (SOU) located in Kevadia of Narmada district and that it “could collapse at any moment.”

The post, which surfaced on social networking site X, quickly went viral, prompting officials to submit a complaint, following which the cyber police registered a case.

Notably, the claims appeared on social media days after the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, triggering major controversy and safety concerns.

Know About Objectionable Post

On September 8, an X handle '@Raga4India', which has nearly 26,000 followers, posted a picture of SOU with a caption in Hindi, “Kabhi bhi gir shakti hai, darar padna shuroon ho gai hai (It can fall any moment as cracks have started forming)”.

It went viral quickly and was seen by thousands of people. Many users also commented on the post.

The post prompted the concerned officials to issue clarification that the statue was safe. They urged people to visit Ektanagar without fear.

Clarification By Officials

Later, the Deputy Collector at SOU, Abhishek Sinha, complained to the police.

He said that an FIR has been lodged regarding making, publishing or circulating any statement, false information, rumour or report to create fear or anxiety among the public. The user has now deleted the post.

Sinha said the pictures used in the fake post were taken during the statue’s construction in 2018.

“This was mischievous behaviour and disturbing public order.

Hence complaint was filed,” he said.

Subsequently, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry and Information Broadcasting also tried to bust the fake news.

About The World's Tallest Statue

The 182-meter tall statue erected at Kevadia in Narmada district as a tribute to the first Home Minister of independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is a major tourist attraction.

People from across the country and the world come to visit.

On 31 October 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity.

Read More:

  1. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Absconding Contractor-Sculptor Arrested
  2. PM's Apology on Shivaji Statue Collapse Smacked Of Arrogance: Uddhav Thackerey

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The Gujarat Police has registered an FIR against a social media user for sharing an alleged misleading post suggesting that cracks have developed in the Statue Of Unity (SOU) located in Kevadia of Narmada district and that it “could collapse at any moment.”

The post, which surfaced on social networking site X, quickly went viral, prompting officials to submit a complaint, following which the cyber police registered a case.

Notably, the claims appeared on social media days after the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, triggering major controversy and safety concerns.

Know About Objectionable Post

On September 8, an X handle '@Raga4India', which has nearly 26,000 followers, posted a picture of SOU with a caption in Hindi, “Kabhi bhi gir shakti hai, darar padna shuroon ho gai hai (It can fall any moment as cracks have started forming)”.

It went viral quickly and was seen by thousands of people. Many users also commented on the post.

The post prompted the concerned officials to issue clarification that the statue was safe. They urged people to visit Ektanagar without fear.

Clarification By Officials

Later, the Deputy Collector at SOU, Abhishek Sinha, complained to the police.

He said that an FIR has been lodged regarding making, publishing or circulating any statement, false information, rumour or report to create fear or anxiety among the public. The user has now deleted the post.

Sinha said the pictures used in the fake post were taken during the statue’s construction in 2018.

“This was mischievous behaviour and disturbing public order.

Hence complaint was filed,” he said.

Subsequently, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry and Information Broadcasting also tried to bust the fake news.

About The World's Tallest Statue

The 182-meter tall statue erected at Kevadia in Narmada district as a tribute to the first Home Minister of independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is a major tourist attraction.

People from across the country and the world come to visit.

On 31 October 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity.

Read More:

  1. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Absconding Contractor-Sculptor Arrested
  2. PM's Apology on Shivaji Statue Collapse Smacked Of Arrogance: Uddhav Thackerey
Last Updated : 11 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STATUE OF UNITYGUJARATSTATUE OF UNITY CRACK CLAIMS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.