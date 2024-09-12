ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Cracks in Statue of Unity?’: Gujarat Police Registers FIR Over Fake Social Media Post

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The Gujarat Police has registered an FIR against a social media user for sharing an alleged misleading post suggesting that cracks have developed in the Statue Of Unity (SOU) located in Kevadia of Narmada district and that it “could collapse at any moment.”

The post, which surfaced on social networking site X, quickly went viral, prompting officials to submit a complaint, following which the cyber police registered a case.

Notably, the claims appeared on social media days after the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, triggering major controversy and safety concerns.

Know About Objectionable Post

On September 8, an X handle '@Raga4India', which has nearly 26,000 followers, posted a picture of SOU with a caption in Hindi, “Kabhi bhi gir shakti hai, darar padna shuroon ho gai hai (It can fall any moment as cracks have started forming)”.

It went viral quickly and was seen by thousands of people. Many users also commented on the post.

The post prompted the concerned officials to issue clarification that the statue was safe. They urged people to visit Ektanagar without fear.

Clarification By Officials

Later, the Deputy Collector at SOU, Abhishek Sinha, complained to the police.