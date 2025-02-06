ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat: Parents Seek Government Help After Their Son And His Family Deported From US

The deported man's mother asked for the Centre's help, saying her son went to the US through a broker after paying Rs 50 lakh.

Patan Parents Seek Govt Help After His Son, Including Family, Deported From US
Patan Parents Seek Govt Help After His Son, Including Family, Deported From US (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 10:56 PM IST

Patan: Four members from Gujarat's Patan district were among the Indians who entered the United States of America (USA) illegally and were sent back to their native under the newly elected Donald Trump government.

Over 30 people, who were deported, are residents of Gujarat including five people from the Patan district, sources said. Ketulkumar Babulal Patel (40) and Kiranben Ketulkumar Patel (38) and their two children from Manud village here were among them.

Due to the recession in the diamond industry, Ketulkumar sold his house in Surat and went to the USA with his family through an agent.

Ketul's mother said, "Due to the recession in the diamond market, he had gone to the United States of America with his family. But yesterday, after watching the news on TV, it was learned that the Donald Trump government has deported the Indians living illegally there."

She further said, "It was found out that our son Ketul and his family are also included in them." Ketul's mother sought help from the Narendra Modi-led government. She added that her son had gone to the United States of America after paying Rs 50 lakh to a broker.

Meanwhile, the deportation of Indian immigrants by the US rocked the Parliament on Thursday with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar telling the Rajya Sabha that the deportation of illegal migrants by the US was “not a new development, but part of a long-standing process that has been ongoing for several years".

Patan: Four members from Gujarat's Patan district were among the Indians who entered the United States of America (USA) illegally and were sent back to their native under the newly elected Donald Trump government.

Over 30 people, who were deported, are residents of Gujarat including five people from the Patan district, sources said. Ketulkumar Babulal Patel (40) and Kiranben Ketulkumar Patel (38) and their two children from Manud village here were among them.

Due to the recession in the diamond industry, Ketulkumar sold his house in Surat and went to the USA with his family through an agent.

Ketul's mother said, "Due to the recession in the diamond market, he had gone to the United States of America with his family. But yesterday, after watching the news on TV, it was learned that the Donald Trump government has deported the Indians living illegally there."

She further said, "It was found out that our son Ketul and his family are also included in them." Ketul's mother sought help from the Narendra Modi-led government. She added that her son had gone to the United States of America after paying Rs 50 lakh to a broker.

Meanwhile, the deportation of Indian immigrants by the US rocked the Parliament on Thursday with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar telling the Rajya Sabha that the deportation of illegal migrants by the US was “not a new development, but part of a long-standing process that has been ongoing for several years".

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIANS IN US DEPORTEDPATAN 4 FAMILY DEPORTED FROM US

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.