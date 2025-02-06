Gujarat: Parents Seek Government Help After Their Son And His Family Deported From US

Patan: Four members from Gujarat's Patan district were among the Indians who entered the United States of America (USA) illegally and were sent back to their native under the newly elected Donald Trump government.

Over 30 people, who were deported, are residents of Gujarat including five people from the Patan district, sources said. Ketulkumar Babulal Patel (40) and Kiranben Ketulkumar Patel (38) and their two children from Manud village here were among them.

Due to the recession in the diamond industry, Ketulkumar sold his house in Surat and went to the USA with his family through an agent.

Ketul's mother said, "Due to the recession in the diamond market, he had gone to the United States of America with his family. But yesterday, after watching the news on TV, it was learned that the Donald Trump government has deported the Indians living illegally there."

She further said, "It was found out that our son Ketul and his family are also included in them." Ketul's mother sought help from the Narendra Modi-led government. She added that her son had gone to the United States of America after paying Rs 50 lakh to a broker.

Meanwhile, the deportation of Indian immigrants by the US rocked the Parliament on Thursday with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar telling the Rajya Sabha that the deportation of illegal migrants by the US was “not a new development, but part of a long-standing process that has been ongoing for several years".