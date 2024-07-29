ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat: Mundra Customs Seizes Rs 110 Crore Worth Of Illicit Narcotic Tramadol Being Smuggled To Africa

Kutch (Gujarat): In second major drug recovery in two days, the Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) of Mundra Customs on Sunday recovered 42,24,000 Tramadol Hydrochloride Tablets worth Rs 70 crores being smuggled to Africa taking the overall seizure to worth Rs 110 crore, officials said.

An official said that based on intelligence gathered by SIIB of Mundra Customs, two export consignments of a Rajkot based merchant exporter destined for West African countries of Sierra Leone and Niger with declared description as Diclofenac Tab and Gebedol Tab were intercepted and examined.

While the declared item was found in the front end of the container, detailed examination revealed boxes containing undeclared medicine strips bearing marking as ‘Tramaking 225 and ‘Royal-225’ both containing Tramadol Hydrochloride Tablet 225 mg, the official said adding neither, the strips nor the boxes had any details of the Manufacturer. A total of around 68 lakh tablets of Tramadol with an International Street Price of around Rs 110 crore were recovered by the Customs officers during the examination and have been seized, said the official. Follow-up searches are underway at Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Gandhidham.

Tramadol, an opioid pain medication, is a psychotropic substance and export of tramadol is restricted under section 8(c) of NDPS Act, 1985. Tramadol was notified as a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act in 2018.